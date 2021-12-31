Kentucky caps insulin co-pay at $30 in 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky House Republican Caucus shared that legislation sponsored by Representative Danny Bentley caps insulin costs at $30 per 30-day supply regardless of the amount or type a person is prescribed.

The cap on insulin copay is set to take effect Saturday, January 1, 2022.

“Kentuckians are paying far too high prices for insulin nowadays. As lawmakers, we must ensure this treatment is more accessible for people who need it. I know firsthand the complications that come with being a diabetic. No one should face a difficult decision like choosing to ration insulin so food can be on the table,” said Bentley.

State Representative Adam Bowling also shared on Facebook that the bill "is for ALL plans in KY other than Medicaid or Medicare (which are Federal plans)."



