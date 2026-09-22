Kentucky chamber urges lawmakers to act on housing shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce told state lawmakers the state's housing shortage has not improved — and the group is urging action before the problem grows further.

Leaders from the chamber traveled to Frankfort last Thursday to brief lawmakers on the state's housing challenges. Their message was direct: Kentucky's shortage of roughly 200,000 housing units, identified in 2024, has gotten worse or stayed the same in many Kentucky communities.

The chamber traces the roots of the problem to a slowdown in home building that followed the 2008 recession. Among the solutions the group is pushing for is making it more feasible to build starter homes.

"It is extremely difficult to build the type of starter home like my dad bought back in the 70s. Those types of homes are really, really difficult to build," Dr. Charles Aull, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce policy vice president, said.

Some lawmakers echoed those concerns, pointing to the strain on two-income households trying to find affordable homes.

"I've got a daughter and a son in law that are school teachers and coaches and make pretty good money for that. And they're struggling to find a home that's affordable," Sen. Scott Madon said.

The chamber says the core issue is a supply-and-demand imbalance — Kentucky simply does not have enough housing.

The group says it will soon release an updated housing report. In the meantime, the chamber is pressing lawmakers to take action, warning that Kentucky's ability to attract economic growth and jobs depends on whether communities have the housing to support workers.