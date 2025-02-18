Kentucky Children's Hospital conducts 'Heart Safe' drill at The Living Arts and Science Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Living Arts and Science Center feels better equipped to respond to a cardiac arrest event.

Through Project Adam and Kentucky Children's Hospital, KCH conducted a 'Heart Safe' AED Drill at LASC Tuesday morning.

"It is critically important that we educate everyone," Mindy Seeberger, Co-Coordinator of Project Adam for KCH, said.

It's all about cardiac arrest preparedness.

"They go through their cardiac plan, which is to, check, you know make sure the person that's having the arrest is okay, to run and call for help," Seeberger added.

The KCH Team is running the drill, evaluating The Living Arts and Science Center staff.

"It's just another layer of security," Jeanette Tesmer, LASCH Executive Director, said.

That security includes two AEDs donated by KCH through Project Adam. LASC welcomes up to 40,000 visitors per year.

"That's a lot of people that if we didn't have this type of emergency response device something could drastically go wrong," Tesmer noted.

According to the American Heart Association, every year, only 10.6% survive out of more than 326,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

A focused effort like this is crucial to protect children and other community members.

"Our team has run this drill...we're gonna continue to run this drill, so they're comfortable, they're calm and able to respond in the case of an emergency," Tesmer said.

That ability makes LASC 'Heart Safe,' trained and prepared to respond to a cardiac emergency.