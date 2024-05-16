Kentucky cities offer incentive programs for people looking to relocate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — More people are getting out of big cities and heading to smaller ones like Frankfort.

"We're just trying to get our name out there and let them know, 'Hey, consider us when you’re considering others,'” says Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson.

Frankfort is one of nine Kentucky regions and cities using incentive programs to bring more people in. Remote work and relocation have trended since the pandemic. It’s a vision Mayor Layne Wilkerson had before it.

Wilkerson says, "Once COVID came, that just accelerated the trend and made it more apparent that we need to do more to diversify our economy."

The incentive offers $6,500 in cash, a meet-and-greet with the mayor, a community dinner, access to distilleries, and more. Five people will be selected for Frankfort’s pilot program. One moved from Michigan last fall. This relocation incentive is just one part of the city's plan.

Penny Peavler, Franklin County and Frankfort interim executive director of the Economic Development Agency, says, "So, our remote Frankfort strategy is both to train Frankfortonians to work in remote jobs — those jobs of the 21st century."

25 applicants will be selected for this grant program - worth $440,000. Both programs earn the city more in occupational taxes and notoriety. It keeps boosting the economy so the city can keep growing.

Peavler says, "Both attracting companies, which has been the economic strategy of old, you know, for the last 100 years. Now, it’s about incentivizing and exciting not only companies but also individual workers."

This city may be known as Kentucky’s capitol, known for its bourbon — but it's got an even richer history. It’s part of what made Frankfort’s museum and historic sites supervisor, Dr. Eleanor Hasken-Wagner, want to move here.

She says, "I love it here. I think we're a really wonderful and powerful state that has a lot to offer."

Just standing in the Capital City Museum for a few minutes can reveal so much about Frankfort’s history. There's a lot for out-of-staters to consider. The Frankfort mayor hopes this program will mark the city's future.

Wilkerson says, "I think it’s gonna be successful and so far, it has been, but it’s also the opportunity to try other things and I think that’s what I want Frankfort to be known for."

More Kentucky cities have been added to the list. If you know someone who might be interested in a move, they can check out www.MakeMyMove.com to apply.