Kentucky college student dies days after boat crash in South Carolina

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC. (CNN) — A college student from Kentucky died Tuesday, nearly a week after he was involved in a boat crash.

21-year-old Jonathan Brian, of Shelbyville, was one of three people injured in the accident last Thursday. He later died from his injuries.

The tragedy took place at a large student fishing competition on Lake Murray, near Columbia, South Carolina. 500 teams from 72 schools competed in the 2024 Strike King Bassmaster College Series.

In a statement from Kentucky Christian University (KCU), Brian went to school at Western Kentucky University and was part of its bass fishing team.

"On behalf of the KCU Bass Fishing team and the entire KCU community, I'd like to offer our condolences to the family of the student who lost his life and prayers for those who were injured," said President Terry Allcorn of Kentucky Christian University.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The conditions of the other two injured people have not been released.