Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass to step down Sep. 29

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass announced he will step down from his position September 29 in order to become associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University.

Glass was appointed commissioner in 2020 by the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE). His four-year contract was set to expire in September 2024.

“These past three years have been a remarkable journey and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to return to my home state and serve as commissioner,” Glass said. “I wish to thank the members of the Kentucky Board of Education for their wisdom and leadership, the staff at the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) for their exemplary service and those working in education roles across the state for their continuing efforts to serve and support all of Kentucky’s children. I have a heart full of gratitude.”

In a letter to KBE Chair Lu S. Young, Glass said he is “committed to working diligently to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities and to provide any necessary support to whomever is selected as an interim or new commissioner.”

Young said the KBE will hold a special-called meeting in mid-August to determine next steps and a timeline for moving forward with an interim commissioner once Glass leaves.