Kentucky confirms first measles case in 2026 as health officials investigate exposures

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department for Public Health confirmed an unvaccinated Jessamine County resident has tested positive for measles, marking the first case in a Kentucky resident since July 2025.

The infected person was exposed to measles when an out-of-state traveler reportedly visited Fayette County between Dec. 31, 2025, and Jan. 2, 2026. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department first announced community exposures from this incident on Jan. 9.

This case is separate from measles exposures that occurred in Grant County between Dec. 28-30, 2025, which were linked to a different out-of-state visitor, health officials noted.

Public health officials are now investigating additional community exposures resulting from the Jessamine County case.

"Measles is a serious and contagious virus that has seen a resurgence in recent years," said Dr. Steven Stack, Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. "We continue to urge families to take these risks seriously and to protect themselves and their communities by getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine."

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is supporting local health departments as they contact individuals believed to have been exposed to measles, officials added.

"People who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms for 21 days after potential exposure," said Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. John Langefeld. "Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and rash. If you believe that you have been exposed to measles and you have symptoms, please call your health care provider."

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious health complications, especially in young children. The virus spreads through the air, where it can remain for up to 2 hours, according to officials.

The MMR vaccine provides the best protection against measles. Receiving 2 doses of MMR vaccine is 97% effective against measles, officials said.

Health officials encouraged good health habits to prevent transmission of measles and other contagious illnesses, such as washing hands often with soap and warm water, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying at home from work or school when sick.

