Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr talks renewed call for stricter gun laws

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas renewed the call for stricter gun laws, including restricting assault-type weapons to people over age 21.

Kentucky Congressman Andy empathetically rejected that idea, saying the constitution prevents it. Barr says it wouldn't be right.

Congressman Barr on recent mass shootings, gun control measures

"Young people who are not mentally troubled, who are responsible, law-abiding gun owners... the Second Amendment protects them as well," said Barr. "A blanket ban is not constitutional. It's overly inclusive. We need to focus on the individuals who are truly troubled and make sure they are not allowed to have access to these weapons."

Congressman Barr also said existing laws can be better applied and that he's working on a bill to improve data that is gathered and shared in background checks so that no one can slip through the cracks.

JANUARY 6. COMMITTEE HEARINGS

Barr left Washington before the hearings and did not watch Thursday night's primetime special, but he does have strong opinions about the House committee's investigation.

The congressman called the public hearing a political stunt to distract America.

Congressman Barr on Jan. 6 committee hearings, Capitol security

"My question to my colleagues is, when are they gonna have a primetime hearing on the cost of living in our country?" said Congressman Barr. "When are they going to have a hearing on how they're going to fix the inflation crisis, how they're gonna secure the southern border, [and what] they are going to do about the crime wave? I think the American people are more concerned with those issues than looking to the past and the Democrats' obsession with President Trump."

INFLATION

While President Biden wants more investment in renewable energy, Congressman Barr is in favor of the complete opposite.

In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Congressman Barr said the Biden Administration's policies have only made inflation worse. Barr emphasized that everything costs more now, including groceries, plane tickets, and other goods and services. Barr says Kentuckians in the 6th District simply can't afford $5 a gallon of gas and laid the blame at the feet of Joe Biden.

Congressman Barr on inflation

"The weaponization of financial regulations to choke off capital to American energy companies, to discriminate against American energy companies, and then go to our enemies overseas and beg them to produce more energy makes no sense whatsoever," he said.

Barr also said what most Republicans do, that America needs to produce more oil here at home.

TRUMP/2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Congressman Barr said he was not confident that former President Trump will run again for president in 2024, but said that he's more focused on making sure that Republicans win back the House and Senate in the midterms. He says that way, Republicans can focus on issues in the immediate term, including inflation, border security, crime, and energy.

Congressman Barr on Trump, 2024 presidential election

"I am confident that there are many, many outstanding men and women and a new diversity within the Republican Party of candidates who I think will be seeking the nomination for the White House, and I think that Republicans will have a lot of good choices, " said Congressman Barr.

CAROL Act

The push to honor Congressman Barr's late wife and to save others is gaining traction in Washington.

The CAROL Act is on the verge of advancing to the full Senate.

In June of 2020, Barr's wife, Carol, died suddenly in their home because of mitral valve prolapse, a heart condition. In her memory, Barr championed the CAROL Act which passed unanimously in the House. And now, Barr says it's going to pass from committee to the full Senate soon, where Mitch McConnell and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema are leading the effort.

Congressman Barr on CAROL Act

Barr says the measure will provide historic levels of research into the condition that took his wife.

The Journal of American Medical Association says that 26,000 Americans die each year of sudden cardiac death due to mitral valve prolapse. Barr hopes the bill will be on the president's desk and signed into law before Congress recesses in August.