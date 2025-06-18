Kentucky congressmen divided on potential U.S. involvement in Middle East conflict

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As tensions escalate in the Middle East, there are growing signs that the United States could enter the conflict.

Representative Thomas Massie of Northern Kentucky has taken a clear stance against U.S. involvement. On X, he said that he introduced the Iran War Powers Resolution to "prohibit U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war."

"This is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution," Massie stated.

Meanwhile, Representative Andy Barr of Central Kentucky holds a different view. During a stop in Lexington on Wednesday, LEX 18 News asked him if he would support the United States going to war with Iran.

"It is critically important that the United States stand with the state of Israel," Barr said. "Remember that Israel’s enemies are our enemies."

"(When) tyrants in Tehran call for the destruction of the state of Israel, they typically also chant 'death to America' in the same breath," he added.

Barr believes Israeli Defense Forces are defending free democracies across the world from what he calls the "nightmare of a nuclear Iran." So, he reiterated his support in giving President Donald Trump whatever authorities needed to address the conflict.

"The United States' national security is at stake here," Barr said. "A nuclear Iran not only threatens the people of Israel, it threatens our allies in Europe. It threatens - yes, the homeland, here."

"The United States needs to support Israel, and this is a tremendous opportunity to once and for all de-nuclearize Iran, stop their support of terrorist proxies like Hamas, like Hezbollah, like the Houthis in Yemen, and give the people of Iran the opportunity to create that path forward and regime change," Barr added. "So look, the president needs to have all of the options available to him. That doesn't necessarily mean there would be US military involvement, but we need to give the president maximum negotiating leverage. And that’s why I would support congressional authorization to the president to assist Israel."

