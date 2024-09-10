Kentucky continues fight against opioid crisis with new campaign designed to reach young people

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky will have a new way to reach young people as it continues its fight against the opioid crisis.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission approved Attorney General Russell Coleman's two-year, $3.6 million proposal for a new statewide addiction prevention campaign centered on Kentucky's youth.

According to Coleman's Office, the campaign, which is called “Better Without It,” "will feature data-driven outreach to engage with young Kentuckians where they are."

This means the campaign will focus on social media, streaming platforms, college campuses, and partnerships with influencers. The goal is to engage 13–26-year-olds through positive, Kentucky-focused messages and encourage them to make positive choices and realize their full potential.

Coleman explained that while some older people may not necessarily understand this pivot, it's okay, as they are not the target audience. The goal is to prevent young people in Kentucky from drug use. He said using influencers - and even Kentucky figures like athletes - is more effective because these figures resonate better with young people, according to data.

“It is showing influencers. It is showing those we look up to in athletics," said Coleman. "Those we look up to in micro-niches from NASCAR to niches that kids listen to - that my kids listen to, that I might not even recognize.”

Coleman explained that traditional prevention methods, like PSAs, simply aren't working.

"We're going to do whatever works and this has been demonstrated to work outside of this Commonwealth," Coleman said. "Again, we're going to make it unique to Kentucky. We're going to make it look and smell like Kentucky, not like Florida and other regions where it's being utilized. But we have to try whatever will work."

Coleman said it's important to create content that is compelling to young Kentuckians.

“Our kids are growing up with no margin of error. As little as one pill can – and is – killing our neighbors. Today, the Opioid Commission joined with our Office to build a prevention program that will give young people the encouragement that they are better without it,” said Coleman “We will reach Kentucky’s young people where they are with a message that resonates."

The prevention program will also promote existing school-based programs and amplify the work of the Commission to support youth-focused prevention efforts.

