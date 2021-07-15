Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky contracts with Baptist-affiliated children's agency

items.[0].image.alt
Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky reached a contract deal Thursday, July 15, 2021 to continue placing youngsters with a Baptist-affiliated children’s agency, coming after the Democratic governor's administration removed LGBTQ anti-discrimination language that the agency steadfastly refused to sign. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool, File)
Gay Adoption Kentucky
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 19:35:21-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has reached a contract deal to continue placing youngsters with a Baptist-affiliated children's agency. The agreement comes after the Democratic governor's administration removed LGBTQ anti-discrimination language that the agency steadfastly refused to sign.

The agreement continues the state's long relationship with Sunrise Children's Services. Sunrise is a foster care agency that also offers residential treatment programs.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said Thursday it entered into the new agreement to continue placing children with Sunrise. Sunrise's attorney, John Sheller, says the agreement includes language protecting his client's religious beliefs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight