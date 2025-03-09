Kentucky Crafted Market supports small businesses amid rising costs and tariff uncertainties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The annual Kentucky Crafted Market opened its doors on Sunday, showcasing dozens of small businesses while providing them with crucial support to grow and thrive in a challenging economic landscape.

For decades, the Kentucky Crafted Market has been critical for small businesses to succeed.

Richard Kolb, owner of Yardbirds, stated, “It’s pretty significant for me to be able to do this for 34 years.”

The event is an opportunity for beginner companies to capitalize on and help build a customer base. David Larson, owner of Larson Wood Designs, remarked, “It’s a great opportunity to form both business-to-business and retail relationships with the public.”

With tariffs being placed on several imported goods, vendors were asked if this is a cause for concern and if they will be impacted. Ray Bridewell, owner of Bridewell & Bridewell, expressed uncertainty, saying, “I don’t know what’s going to happen. You know the prices have already gone up over the years. A lot of it comes from Mexico and China. We’re going to see what happens. I hope it doesn’t happen where I’m not pricing myself out.”

However, others see positives in the use of tariffs. Larson noted, “The biggest part of this with the tariffs for me is it gives me an opportunity to buy American-made lumber.”

They hope it will balance everything out. Kolb added, “I’m hoping that this tariff situation will level the playing field for everybody.”

Small businesses are juggling the rising costs of products while ensuring customers can afford their work. Bridewell emphasized the challenge, stating, “Making things that are exciting and beautiful but also making them affordable. That’s a trick almost like an art of its own.”

Even with the tariffs on imported goods, events like the Kentucky Crafted Market are important to uncover what Kentucky has in its own backyard while helping keep small businesses open.