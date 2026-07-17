Kentucky cyclosporiasis cases surge above typical annual levels, officials report

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky is experiencing a significant increase in cyclosporiasis cases, with state health officials actively investigating the outbreak alongside federal partners.

As of July 15, the Kentucky Department for Public Health received 192 reports of cyclosporiasis cases, with 108 confirmed. At least 7 hospitalizations have been reported. Kentucky typically sees about 35 cases per year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced Kentucky is part of a four-state examination of related cases, along with Michigan, West Virginia, and Ohio. Federal partners have not identified a potential source of infection.

While cyclosporiasis cases normally rise in the spring and summer months, Kentucky is among many states seeing a larger-than-typical increase this year.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health and local health department partners are conducting surveillance, investigation, and prevention activities to determine the scope of the illness, share health and safety information with the public, and help identify a possible source.

The following counties have reported cases: