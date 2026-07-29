Kentucky Dairy Queen locations to raise money for Golisano Children’s at UK this Miracle Treat Day

(LEX NEWS) — In celebration of Miracle Treat Day, Dairy Queen locations in Kentucky will be joining the rest of the nation to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network on Thursday. One dollar from each Kentucky Blizzard sold will be donated to patients at UK Golisano Children's, according to a press release.

"When our community shows up for kids, the impact is truly powerful. Miracle Treat Day is a sweet way our friends at Dairy Queen and Children’s Miracle Network help us change lives right here in Kentucky," said Hayden Hudges, the associate director of philanthropic partnerships for UK Golisano Children's.

The press release states that across the nation, Miracle Treat Day has raised more than $1 million for the Children's Miracle Network, with Kentucky's participating locations raising more than $90,000.

Find participating Kentucky locations below:

Ashland 12759 US Route 60 3300 13th Street



Barbourville ​610 Knox Street



Beattyville 22 Big Hill Drive



Berea 131 Clay Drive



Campton 690 KY 15 South



Clay City 5796 Main Street



Corbin 70 S. Stewart Road



Cynthiana 112 Ladish Road

Danville 135 Jane Trail



Flatwoods 912 Bellefonte Road



Flemingsburg 133 East Water Street



Frankfort 1219 US Highway 127 120 Jett Drive



Georgetown 101 Finley Drive



Grayson 618 North Carol Malone Boulevard



Harrodsburg 945 North College Street



Hazard 101 Black Gold Court



Hindman 150 Highway 899



Inez 122 Board Walk



Jackson 198 Back Lane



Lancaster 316 Stanford Street



Lawrenceburg 606 West Broadway Street



Lexington 2300 Palumbo Drive 350 Virginia Avenue 3509 Lansdowne Drive 464 West New Circle Road 5350 Athens Boonesboro Road



Louisa 26 Commerce Drive



Manchester 2779 South Highway 421



Martin 12405 Main Street



Morehead 11 Old Cranston Road 512 East Main Street



Mt. Sterling 1100 Camargo Rd



Nicholasville 100 North Plaza Drive 900 South Main Street



Olive Hill 151 State Highway 2



Owingsville 78 Miller Scenic View Drive



Paris 205 Locust Drive



Pikeville 4321 North Mayo Trail 450 South Mayo Trail



Prestonsburg 1059 North Lake Drive



Richmond 1007 Sylvia Drive 131 North Keeneland Drive



Russell Springs 74 East Steve Wariner Drive



Salyersville 509 East Mountain Parkway



Somerset 205 North Main Street 475 South U.S. Highway 27



Stanford 1002 Lancaster Street

Stanton 199 Main Street

Versailles 198 Frankfort Street 3540 Lexington Road



West Liberty 505 Prestonsburg Street



Williamsburg 50 Penny Lane

