Kentucky Dairy Queen locations to raise money for Golisano Children’s at UK this Miracle Treat Day

(LEX NEWS) — In celebration of Miracle Treat Day, Dairy Queen locations in Kentucky will be joining the rest of the nation to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network on Thursday. One dollar from each Kentucky Blizzard sold will be donated to patients at UK Golisano Children's, according to a press release.
"When our community shows up for kids, the impact is truly powerful. Miracle Treat Day is a sweet way our friends at Dairy Queen and Children’s Miracle Network help us change lives right here in Kentucky," said Hayden Hudges, the associate director of philanthropic partnerships for UK Golisano Children's.
The press release states that across the nation, Miracle Treat Day has raised more than $1 million for the Children's Miracle Network, with Kentucky's participating locations raising more than $90,000.
Find participating Kentucky locations below:
Ashland
- 12759 US Route 60
- 3300 13th Street
Barbourville
- 610 Knox Street
Beattyville
- 22 Big Hill Drive
Berea
- 131 Clay Drive
Campton
- 690 KY 15 South
Clay City
- 5796 Main Street
Corbin
- 70 S. Stewart Road
Cynthiana
- 112 Ladish Road
Danville
- 135 Jane Trail
Flatwoods
- 912 Bellefonte Road
Flemingsburg
- 133 East Water Street
Frankfort
- 1219 US Highway 127
- 120 Jett Drive
Georgetown
- 101 Finley Drive
Grayson
- 618 North Carol Malone Boulevard
Harrodsburg
- 945 North College Street
Hazard
- 101 Black Gold Court
Hindman
- 150 Highway 899
Inez
- 122 Board Walk
Jackson
- 198 Back Lane
Lancaster
- 316 Stanford Street
Lawrenceburg
- 606 West Broadway Street
Lexington
- 2300 Palumbo Drive
- 350 Virginia Avenue
- 3509 Lansdowne Drive
- 464 West New Circle Road
- 5350 Athens Boonesboro Road
Louisa
- 26 Commerce Drive
Manchester
- 2779 South Highway 421
Martin
- 12405 Main Street
Morehead
- 11 Old Cranston Road
- 512 East Main Street
Mt. Sterling
- 1100 Camargo Rd
- 1100 Camargo Rd
Nicholasville
- 100 North Plaza Drive
- 900 South Main Street
Olive Hill
- 151 State Highway 2
Owingsville
- 78 Miller Scenic View Drive
Paris
- 205 Locust Drive
Pikeville
- 4321 North Mayo Trail
- 450 South Mayo Trail
Prestonsburg
- 1059 North Lake Drive
Richmond
- 1007 Sylvia Drive
- 131 North Keeneland Drive
Russell Springs
- 74 East Steve Wariner Drive
Salyersville
- 509 East Mountain Parkway
Somerset
- 205 North Main Street
- 475 South U.S. Highway 27
Stanford
- 1002 Lancaster Street
Stanton
- 199 Main Street
Versailles
- 198 Frankfort Street
- 3540 Lexington Road
West Liberty
- 505 Prestonsburg Street
Williamsburg
- 50 Penny Lane
Winchester
- 1422 Fulton Road
- 55 North Main Street