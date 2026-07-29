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Kentucky Dairy Queen locations to raise money for Golisano Children’s at UK this Miracle Treat Day

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Associated Press
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Posted

(LEX NEWS) — In celebration of Miracle Treat Day, Dairy Queen locations in Kentucky will be joining the rest of the nation to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network on Thursday. One dollar from each Kentucky Blizzard sold will be donated to patients at UK Golisano Children's, according to a press release.

"When our community shows up for kids, the impact is truly powerful. Miracle Treat Day is a sweet way our friends at Dairy Queen and Children’s Miracle Network help us change lives right here in Kentucky," said Hayden Hudges, the associate director of philanthropic partnerships for UK Golisano Children's.

The press release states that across the nation, Miracle Treat Day has raised more than $1 million for the Children's Miracle Network, with Kentucky's participating locations raising more than $90,000.

Find participating Kentucky locations below:

  • Ashland 

    • 12759 US Route 60 
    • 3300 13th Street 

  • Barbourville

    • ​610 Knox Street

  • Beattyville 

    • 22 Big Hill Drive 

  • Berea 

    • 131 Clay Drive 

  • Campton 

    • 690 KY 15 South 

  • Clay City 

    • 5796 Main Street

  • Corbin 

    • 70 S. Stewart Road 

  • Cynthiana 

    • 112 Ladish Road 

  • Danville 

    • 135 Jane Trail 

  • Flatwoods 

    • 912 Bellefonte Road 

  • Flemingsburg 

    • 133 East Water Street

  • Frankfort 

    • 1219 US Highway 127 
    • 120 Jett Drive 

  • Georgetown 

    • 101 Finley Drive 

  • Grayson 

    • 618 North Carol Malone Boulevard

  • Harrodsburg 

    • 945 North College Street 

  • Hazard 

    • 101 Black Gold Court 

  • Hindman 

    • 150 Highway 899 

  • Inez 

    • 122 Board Walk 

  • Jackson 

    • 198 Back Lane 

  • Lancaster 

    • 316 Stanford Street

  • Lawrenceburg 

    • 606 West Broadway Street

  • Lexington 

    • 2300 Palumbo Drive 
    • 350 Virginia Avenue 
    • 3509 Lansdowne Drive 
    • 464 West New Circle Road   
    • 5350 Athens Boonesboro Road 

  • Louisa 

    • 26 Commerce Drive 

  • Manchester 

    • 2779 South Highway 421 

  • Martin 

    • 12405 Main Street        

  • Morehead 

    • 11 Old Cranston Road 
    • 512 East Main Street

  • Mt. Sterling

    • 1100 Camargo Rd

  • Nicholasville 

    • 100 North Plaza Drive 
    • 900 South Main Street

  • Olive Hill 

    • 151 State Highway 2 

  • Owingsville 

    • 78 Miller Scenic View Drive 

  • Paris 

    • 205 Locust Drive 

  • Pikeville 

    • 4321 North Mayo Trail 
    • 450 South Mayo Trail 

  • Prestonsburg 

    • 1059 North Lake Drive 

  • Richmond 

    • 1007 Sylvia Drive 
    • 131 North Keeneland Drive 

  • Russell Springs 

    • 74 East Steve Wariner Drive 

  • Salyersville 

    • 509 East Mountain Parkway 

  • Somerset 

    • 205 North Main Street
    • 475 South U.S. Highway 27 

  • Stanford 

    • 1002 Lancaster Street

  • Stanton 

    • 199 Main Street

  • Versailles 

    • 198 Frankfort Street
    • 3540 Lexington Road 

  • West Liberty 

    • 505 Prestonsburg Street

  • Williamsburg 

    • 50 Penny Lane 

  • Winchester 

    • 1422 Fulton Road 
    • 55 North Main Street

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18