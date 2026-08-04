London City Council passes 2-year data center moratorium, approves EMS agreement

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The London City Council passed a two-year moratorium on new data centers during its meeting Monday night, along with a new emergency medical services agreement.

Council members approved the second reading of Ordinance 2026-16, creating a moratorium on new data centers within the city. The ordinance prohibits new data centers through Sept. 30, 2028, while allowing the London Planning Commission to extend the moratorium for up to one additional year.

City leaders said the moratorium will give officials time to study the impact data centers have had in communities across Kentucky and the nation, including potential effects on infrastructure and local resources.

The measure passed 5-1, with Councilman Bruner casting the lone dissenting vote.

The council also unanimously approved Resolution 2026-23, authorizing Mayor Tracy Handley to sign an interlocal agreement with Ambulance Incorporated of Laurel County and surrender the city's Certificate of Need.

During public comment, one resident questioned why the city would give up its Certificate of Need, expressing concerns the move could lead to slower emergency response times.

Mayor Handley defended the agreement, saying the city's current process has legal issues and describing it as "illegal" in its current form.

Under the agreement, Ambulance Incorporated will serve as the primary responder to calls at medical facilities such as nursing homes and doctors' offices unless additional assistance is requested.

The London Fire Department will continue to be automatically dispatched to major medical emergencies, including cardiac arrests, heart attacks, strokes, breathing emergencies, choking incidents, seizures, overdoses, serious falls, uncontrolled bleeding, electric shocks, and gunshot or stabbing victims.

