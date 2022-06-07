Kentucky Democratic Party responds to Rep. Maddox kicking off Gov. campaign

Posted at 6:29 AM, Jun 07, 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on extremist Savannah Maddox running for governor: “Gov. Beshear is one of the most popular governors in the country because he has announced a record number of jobs creating opportunities in every corner of Kentucky and led our people through challenging years with a deadly pandemic and historic storms.



In sharp contrast, Savannah Maddox has done nothing for her constituents, with almost nothing accomplished in her four years in the House of Representatives except rallying armed militias to the Capitol, where she posed with Confederate sympathizers, white supremacists and her armed supporter who hanged the Governor in effigy.



She has declared war on the health, safety, and well being of Kentuckians in an attempt to score political points, and failed miserably. She has waged a war on Gov. Beshear, on sanity, on businesses, and on fellow Republicans – successfully working to defeat fellow Republican legislators she didn’t think were extreme enough. Her entrance into the race ensures the year-long Republican primary will be even nastier, more extreme and more expensive.



In November 2023, Kentuckians will have a clear choice between one of the most popular governors in the country and whoever emerges from the crowded, brutal Republican primary.”

