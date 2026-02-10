Kentucky Democrats push major pre-K expansion in 2026 legislative session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky House Democratic leaders are making high-quality pre-kindergarten expansion a centerpiece of their 2026 legislative agenda, calling early childhood education one of the most critical issues facing the Commonwealth.

At a Capitol press conference Tuesday, Rep. Anne Gay Donworth and Rep. Tina Bojanowski unveiled companion bills designed to boost kindergarten readiness, help working families, and strengthen Kentucky’s future workforce.

“If something is foundational to a child’s future, it should be foundational to our budget,” Caucus Chair Lindsey Burke said.

State data currently shows more than half of Kentucky children start kindergarten without meeting readiness benchmarks. Burke emphasized the unique importance of early learning years, when brain development happens at a pace unmatched later in life.

Two-Pronged Legislative Approach

Donworth’s bill, House Bill 574, sets a phased path toward universal preschool access, beginning with eligibility expansion for families earning up to 160% of the federal poverty level.

HB 574 would:



Implement statewide quality standards

Coordinate with Head Start and other providers

Require local expansion plans

Establish a unified early childhood data system with annual public reporting



“Children do not get do-overs,” Donworth said, framing the issue as both a moral duty and an economic necessity, noting that every dollar invested in high-quality early learning can yield up to ten dollars in long-term return.

Lawmakers pointed to workforce challenges tied to limited childcare access; more than 70,000 Kentucky adults were unable to work from January to September last year due to a lack of child care, with 79 of Kentucky’s 120 counties classified as “child care deserts.”

Bojanowski's House Bill 572 would expand access for lower- and middle-income families who narrowly miss current eligibility cutoffs.

“Right now, too many kids start kindergarten already behind,” Bojanowski said, stressing the value of Pre-K for students, educators, and classmates alike.

In the Senate, Democrats announced two coordinated, companion bills that aim to deliver immediate relief to working families while creating a long-term plan for universal pre-K.

Senate Bill 165 outlines a district-readiness roadmap to ensure all four-year-olds in Kentucky have access to preschool by the 2034–2035 school year.

Key provisions include:



Maintaining current income-based eligibility in the near term

Requiring statewide preschool planning and annual progress reports

Setting uniform quality standards

Coordinating expansion with Head Start and community-based providers

Creating a statewide data system to track enrollment, staffing, and student outcomes



“Universal access is the goal,” said Senate Democratic Caucus Whip Cassie Chambers Armstrong. “By focusing on readiness, accountability, and quality, this bill ensures we expand preschool the right way—without cutting corners.”

Senate Bill 166 raises income eligibility to 250% of the federal poverty level, closing the gap for thousands of families who currently earn too much to qualify but can’t afford private preschool.

The bill’s phased rollout allows districts to increase capacity while maintaining quality standards and oversight.

It also:



Coordinates services with Head Start

Strengthens statewide quality requirements

Improves data collection for accountability



“Too many families are caught in the middle,” said Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Reggie Thomas. “SB 166 helps working parents stay in the workforce and ensures children have a strong start in school. It’s real help now, paired with a clear plan for the future.”

