Kentucky Derby champ Golden Tempo to skip Preakness Stakes, eyes Belmont Stakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will not run in the Preakness Stakes, ending any chance at a Triple Crown this year, trainer Cherie DeVaux announced.

A statement from DeVaux said the decision came after thoughtful discussion and that Golden Tempo's health and long-term future remain the top priority following his effort at the Kentucky Derby.

"Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort. His health, happiness, and long-term future will always remain our top priority," DeVaux said.

The team acknowledged the widespread excitement surrounding a potential Triple Crown run.

"We are incredibly appreciative of the excitement and support surrounding the possibility of a Triple Crown run. The enthusiasm from racing fans, our owners, and our entire team has meant more to us than we can properly express," DeVaux added.

"We are looking forward to pointing him toward the Belmont Stakes and are excited for what lies ahead with this very special horse," DeVaux said.

