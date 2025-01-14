Kentucky Derby Festival announces 2025 Royal Court, featuring KSU and UK students

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced on Tuesday the 2025 Royal Court, which features two UK students and a KSU student on the court.

KDF says the following have been crowned Derby Princesses:



Lilly Deljoo

Elizabeth King

Hannah Rager

Erica McPheeters

Maddie Duff

According to KDF, Maddie is a senior at the University of Kentucky studying Neuroscience and Appalachian studies, Elizabeth is also a senior at the University of Kentucky pursuing dual degrees in Finance and Flute Performance, and Erica is a senior at Kentucky State University majoring in political science.

