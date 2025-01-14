Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky Derby Festival announces 2025 Royal Court, featuring KSU and UK students

Untitled design - 2025-01-14T105643.008.png
Kentucky Derby Festival via Facebook
Untitled design - 2025-01-14T105643.008.png
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced on Tuesday the 2025 Royal Court, which features two UK students and a KSU student on the court.

KDF says the following have been crowned Derby Princesses:

  • Lilly Deljoo
  • Elizabeth King
  • Hannah Rager
  • Erica McPheeters
  • Maddie Duff

According to KDF, Maddie is a senior at the University of Kentucky studying Neuroscience and Appalachian studies, Elizabeth is also a senior at the University of Kentucky pursuing dual degrees in Finance and Flute Performance, and Erica is a senior at Kentucky State University majoring in political science.
For more information, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18