Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2025 Pegasus Pin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled the new 2025 Pegasus Pins on Tuesday at the Derby in December event at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

The design of the new pin, which spotlights the Festival's Pegasus symbol, features two shades of pink, the official festival color, and says "Happy Derby."

2025 Pegasus Pin Design.png

The pin provides festival fans with free admission to more than 30 of the Derby Festival's events, and plastic 2025 Pegasus Pins can be pre-ordered starting on Tuesday at PegasusPins.com.

The Kentucky Derby Festival teamed up with the Kentucky Derby Museum located at Churchill Downs for the Derby in December event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and the first 100 guests at the Museum received a commemorative metal version of the Festival Pin, according to a release from the Kentucky Derby Festival Press Office.

Plastic pins will be available at retail locations starting in March of 2025.

