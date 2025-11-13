Kentucky Derby tickets go on sale for 152nd running at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tickets for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will go on sale to the public on Thursday at noon.

According to a release, two-day all-inclusive reserved tickets for both the 152nd Longines Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby will be available for purchase online. The ticket options include access to recently renovated areas such as the Ford First Turn Reserved seating and the Starting Gate Courtyard, both featuring stadium-style seats with easy access to concessions and wagering windows.

The release notes that premium and luxury dining experiences will be available in select areas, including the Woodford Reserve Paddock Club and Club SI by Sports Illustrated.

Several non-all-inclusive ticket options will also be available, including Infield-only general admission tickets and two-day Infield Final Turn general admission tickets.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.KentuckyDerby.com or call 502-636-4447.