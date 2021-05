LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has returned a positive drug test, according to WDRB in Louisville.

WDRB reporter Eric Crawford said that in a press conference Sunday morning, trainer Bob Baffert said, “It is a complete injustice. I’m going to fight it tooth and nail. Why is it happening to me?”

Crawford tweeted that Baffert denied the claims.