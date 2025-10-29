Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty scratched from the Breeders' Cup Classic because of a fever

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty has been scratched and will not run in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday after catching a fever this week, taking the favorite out of the $7 million world championship race.

Trainer Bill Mott announced the decision Wednesday to scratch the country's top 3-year-old horse. Mott had previously said Sovereignty not racing was a possibility.

Sovereignty opened as a heavy 6-5 morning line favorite in the field of 10, which also includes Derby and Belmont runner up and Preakness winner Journalism. The Breeders' Cup Classic was expected to determine the horse of the year.

Mott and ownership have made it clear over the past several months that they would play it safe with Sovereignty, including the call to skip the Preakness after he won the Derby and looked like a legitimate Triple Crown candidate.

