Kentucky Division of Forestry provides updates on eastern Kentucky fires

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews are continuing to work to contain fires across the eastern Kentucky region. The Kentucky Division of Forestry says as of this morning, 80 fires had been reported, contained, or are still active.

Alexandra Blevins with KDF says, "The wildfire situation got out of hand pretty quickly and our division resources weren't able to keep up with the wildfire activity."

More than 13,000 acres have been impacted across 12 counties. The Kentucky Division of Forestry says there are still 31 active fires. Crews are in from around the state, Oregon, and Idaho. In Breathitt County, KDF says it feels good to have the support.

KDF wildfire mitigation specialist, Kessley Baker, says, "It's a really good feeling to know that all of these firefighters kind of have each other's backs and are able to help in other communities that they may not know but they are putting their lives on the line just like they would in their own hometown."

In Breathitt County, a fire spanning 110 acres was 95% contained. They say that it's important to still stay aware of your surroundings in these burn areas.

Baker says, "A lot of times when areas like this burn, it creates those snags; sometimes you can see them down towards the ground like we see here, sometimes it could have burnt a branch up high and as you're walking through, say you’re walking through the forest camping and what not, snags can fall and injure someone."

Burn ban notices have been set in place in the counties working to contain these fires. Kentucky Division of Forestry says many of the fires are still being investigated — some are believed to be arson. Even in areas that don't have bans, the KDF is asking people to stay cautious.

Blevins says, "We just want folks to be fire wise, be smart out there. You know, please we are strongly encouraging folks to not burn even if you don't have a burn restriction in your county because we have our hands full currently."

