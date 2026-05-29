Kentucky driver licensing offices closing June 4-5 for new system launch, reopening June 8

(LEX NEWS) — All Kentucky Driver Licensing Regional Offices will be closed Thursday, June 4, and Friday, June 5, as the state launches a new driver licensing system and online services portal. Offices will reopen Monday, June 8.

Kentuckians with licenses or IDs expiring in June are encouraged to visit an office before the temporary closure.

According the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new system replaces Kentucky's nearly 40-year-old driver licensing platform. It is part of ongoing efforts to modernize state services and expand online options for residents.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman said the upgrade will improve how the state serves residents for years to come.

"We're excited to roll out new services to better serve Kentuckians and modernize how we do business for decades to come," Goodman said. "As with any new system, there will be an adjustment period for both our teams and customers, so we encourage anyone with upcoming licensing needs to visit an office before the temporary closure if possible."

The new system launches alongside myDrive, an online driver services portal available at mydrive.ky.gov beginning June 8. Through myDrive, Kentuckians can pre-apply for a license, permit or ID, request a card replacement, and check their current license standing, the department noted.

State officials encourage Kentuckians to create a myDrive account even if they have no immediate licensing needs. Account verification may require some users to request a secure verification code that arrives by mail, so setting up an account early can save time later.

Kentuckians who have scheduled a road or written test with the Kentucky State Police are encouraged to pre-apply for a license or permit through myDrive before their appointment.

The following temporary service changes are in effect during the system transition:

All Driver Licensing Regional Offices will be closed Thursday, June 4, and Friday, June 5.

Offices reopen Monday, June 8. Walk-in hours will be 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through June 18.

Saturday office hours are available May 30 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monthly Saturday hours resume in July.

The MyCDL portal for uploading medical certificates will be discontinued starting June 3 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Online driver's license renewal will be unavailable beginning Wednesday, June 3. The service will be restored Monday, June 8 and will still require a completed vision screening form.

Additional information about office hours, services and myDrive is available at drive.ky.gov.

