Kentucky education advocates push for $718 million boost in state school funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Public education supporters are calling on Kentucky lawmakers to invest significantly more in schools when they write the state's new budget next year — specifically, $718 million more.

The funding request from Protect Our Schools Kentucky would provide $1,161 per Kentucky student, a figure advocates say is necessary to combat the effects of inflation on school districts across the state.

Dr. Carrie Ballinger, superintendent of Rockcastle County Schools, says inflation has dramatically reduced the spending power of Kentucky schools, pointing to stark examples of rising costs.

Her district paid $373 per Chromebook for each student just a few years ago. Today, that same device costs $565 per student.

"In 2019, Rockcastle County Schools could purchase a school bus for $94,000. Today, to purchase that exact same school bus, it would cost our district $153,000. That's an increase to our budget of over $60,000 for just one school bus," Ballinger said.

The funding challenges extend beyond equipment costs. According to Protect Our Schools Kentucky, state education funding has declined by 24% since 2008 when adjusted for inflation.

“Teachers across the state have effectively taken a 20% pay cut since 2008 in real terms,” said Joel Wolford, President of the Kentucky Education Association. “That’s driving shortages of teachers, counselors, and support staff. Our communities are asking for smaller classes and more support for students. The legislature has the power to make it happen.”

Ballinger says the $718 million investment could transform Kentucky's public education system.

"This means innovation. This means smaller class sizes. This means safer schools. This means more counselors to assist our students, updated learning materials, and it means we are able to recruit and retain the best teachers, bus drivers, and support staff for our students," Ballinger said.

“With this budget session, legislators face a choice,” said Maddie Sheperd, President of the Jefferson County Teachers Association. “They can continue to underfund our schools, or they can listen to voters and reinvest in the very foundation of Kentucky’s future: our kids.”

The group emphasizes that their funding request represents just over 3% of the state's total budget.

