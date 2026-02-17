Kentucky education group suspends Lifetouch photography services amid Epstein link speculation

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation has suspended all current and future use of Lifetouch photography services pending a thorough investigation into safety concerns.

According to reporting by The Associated Press, some school districts have dropped plans to use Lifetouch after social media posts linked the company to Apollo Global Management. Apollo’s former CEO, billionaire investor Leon Black, reportedly had financial ties to Epstein.

KEDC announced the suspension in a news release, citing "recent concerns surrounding Lifetouch, a national school photography vendor that has provided services within educational settings."

The organization said it made the decision "out of an abundance of caution and in alignment with our commitment to student well being."

School photo company defends privacy policy amid speculation over Epstein links Scripps News Group

"Our children are the heart of everything we do," said Nancy Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of KEDC. "Their safety and well being rise above every partnership, every contract, and every operational decision. We will always act with care, transparency, and urgency when it comes to protecting the students entrusted to our schools."

KEDC serves multiple school districts across Kentucky and said it is actively monitoring developments while communicating with member districts as more information becomes available.

The organization emphasized that student safety and protection remain its highest priority and that it remains committed to maintaining partnerships that reflect the values and expectations of educators, families and communities.

