Kentucky education official charged with DUI, reckless driving in Montgomery County

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX News) — A Kentucky Department of Education official is facing multiple criminal charges following an August 13 arrest in Montgomery County, according to court records and a citation filed by law enforcement.

Kelly Foster, 52, is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid or assistance; failure to produce an insurance card; second-degree criminal mischief; and reckless driving in a work zone.

According to the citation, deputies were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a white Toyota Camry swerving across lanes on Interstate 64 eastbound near the 108-mile marker and striking traffic cones and barrels in a work zone. The citation states officers observed the vehicle continue driving erratically before exiting the interstate near Mount Sterling. Deputies reported that the vehicle finally stopped after emergency lights and sirens were activated.

The citation alleges Foster showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot and watery eyes and the odor of alcohol. Officers wrote that Foster told them she had been drinking at Drake's in Lexington before driving home and had consumed several vodka drinks. The citation further states Foster refused field sobriety tests.

Investigators also wrote that Foster repeatedly referenced her position and connections, telling officers they should know who she was and asking them to contact Gov. Andy Beshear. The citation alleges Foster claimed she could not go to jail because of who she was and what she had done for Montgomery County.

According to the citation, Foster refused both breath and blood testing after being advised of Kentucky's implied consent law. Authorities then obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, which was executed early Aug. 14. The citation states a blood sample was ultimately collected and Foster was lodged at the Montgomery County Regional Jail.

Court records show Foster was released Aug. 14 on a personal recognizance bond with no monetary amount required. Conditions of release include no use of alcohol or drugs and no new arrests or violations of law. An arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 24 in Montgomery County District Court. The case remains pending.

Foster has served as associate commissioner within the Kentucky Department of Education's Office of Continuous Improvement and Support since 2013. Foster joined the department in 2009 as a Highly Skilled Educator and Education Recovery Leader.

The charges against Foster are allegations. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.