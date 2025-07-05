Kentucky emergency official gives water and heat safety tips

KY. (LEX 18) — Multiple drowning incidents across Kentucky serve as a stark reminder of water safety as summer activities increase. Emergency officials are urging caution around water and on trails during the hot summer months.

Anderson County Deputy EMS Major Amy Womack says many water accidents occur no matter the amount of water.

"They don't realize the depths of the water they are swimming. I mostly see people not wearing a flotation device," Womack said. "It doesn't take an extreme amount of water to cause a drowning situation."

For those that enjoy Kentucky's hiking trails, Womack identifies the most common emergency situations her team responds to.

"Being lost and falling are the top two things we see," Womack said. "Try to see what type of terrain you will be in so you can try to predict any fall issues."

Heat-related illnesses present another serious summer danger. Womack advises staying properly hydrated before symptoms appear.

"If you stop sweating or become thirsty, you've already become dehydrated," Womack said.

If someone shows signs of heat illness, Womack recommends immediate action.

"If you are with someone experiencing that, remove them from the heated area they are in. Put them in shade or AC location. Put water on their body, remove clothes, use the clothes to help cool them down until help arrives," Womack said.