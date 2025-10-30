Kentucky explores backup plans as SNAP benefits face uncertainty under Trump administration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear is urging continued pressure on the Trump administration over SNAP benefits while Kentucky joins other states in developing contingency plans to address potential food assistance gaps.

Some state lawmakers have proposed returning to the Capitol for a special session to explore various options to ensure food security for residents.

Several states have already taken proactive measures. Minnesota is allocating additional funding to food banks to increase supply reserves, while Virginia has launched an emergency nutrition program.

Beshear said Kentucky is examining all available options but emphasized that no alternative can match the effectiveness and accessibility of SNAP benefits. SNAP recipients receive benefits through cards they can use at nearby stores, providing convenient access to food assistance.

"We can't use the existing platform of SNAP and simply put state dollars through it," Beshear said. "We've got some very clear instruction from the federal government that that is not allowed."

Any state assistance would likely need to be distributed through food banks, creating logistical challenges for residents in remote areas of Kentucky. The governor also noted that state funding cannot match the scale of federal assistance currently provided.

"We want to help in any way we can and we're looking at all those options, but the federal government needs to step up otherwise we lose about $100 million in food assistance to our people, affecting about 600,000 Kentuckians," Beshear said.

The governor emphasized that many of those affected are children.

Beshear also criticized the Trump administration's approach to SNAP benefits, calling it "wrong" and asserting that funding is available.

"What the Trump Administration is doing with SNAP benefits is wrong," Beshear said. "Let me be clear. The Trump Administration can fund SNAP. They can make that decision. It has been done in past shutdowns and the money is there."

"All Donald Trump has to do is say I don't want people to go hungry, authorize the SNAP payments to go out, and our people will be okay," Beshear added. "Either he will make the choice for folks to get full benefits or it'll be his decision that causes significant hunger."

