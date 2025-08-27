Kentucky family capitalizes on dirty soda trend as fewer Americans drink alcohol, study shows

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new study shows fewer people are drinking alcohol and looking for alternative options, and a Kentucky family is capitalizing on this growing trend with their unique small business.

The Dirty Delight Soda Shop, started by Kayla and Mike Thurgood, offers a creative twist on traditional sodas that's gaining popularity across the region.

The idea came to the couple while visiting family in Utah, where "dirty soda" has become a cultural phenomenon.

"Kinda since then I have been obsessed with the idea of a dirty soda and he is like we can just do it, and I was like, do what? and he's like we can just open a dirty soda shop," Kayla said.

The concept is simple but effective: transforming ordinary sodas into gourmet beverages.

"We take a soda, we use cans, but you can use fountain drinks, we put different creams, different flavorings, and add them and kind of spice them up like that," Mike said.

One of their popular creations is the Southern Sparkle, which uses a Sprite base combined with peach, strawberry, and sweet cream.

The Thurgoods' business venture comes at an opportune moment. A recent Gallup study revealed that only 54% of U.S. adults drink alcohol, marking the lowest rate recorded since 1939. Additionally, 53% of Americans now view drinking as harmful to their health, creating a growing market for alcohol alternatives.

The timing has proven beneficial for the family business, which launched in May.

"I don't even remember June to be honest with you. We were so busy. We had two-three events every weekend and it was crazy," Kayla said.

The Dirty Delight Soda Shop is a genuine family operation, with the Thurgoods' two children actively involved in the business.

"And so we just spent a lot of family nights making drinks!" Kayla said.

The children also helped create the menu, contributing their own ideas for flavor combinations and drink names.

Mike and Kayla have set up at local markets and have been invited to serve their creative beverages at events like pool parties, demonstrating the versatility of their offerings for various occasions.

The couple says their dirty sodas provide a great way to enjoy a special beverage regardless of the event or time of day.

For those interested in having Dirty Delight Soda Shop at their events or wanting to know where they'll be next, the business can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok at "Dirty Delight Soda Shop."