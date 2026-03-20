Kentucky fans pack LexLive to celebrate Wildcats advancing to the Round of 32 after win over Santa Clara

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some of the fans who did not make the trip to St. Louis made their way to LexLive on Friday to cheer on the Wildcats, as Kentucky defeated Santa Clara and advanced to the Round of 32.

The back-and-forth game marked Kentucky's 22nd win of the season in Mark Pope's second year as UK head coach.

"It's been a roller coaster for all of us True Blue Kentucky fans," said Wildcat fan, Sharon Blair.

The game brought several highs and lows for fans watching the broadcast.

LEX 18 Wildcat fans pack LexLive

"If you are really True Blue, then you are ready for this to be the start of a new season," Blair said.

The matchup was nerve-wracking from the start.

"Just getting past that first game seems like an accomplishment," Blair said.

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The tension was especially high considering the perspective on March Madness upsets.

"I've seen a lot of games this week where teams that nobody thought was going to win won and got close to winning," Easton Watkins said.

With the team advancing, fans are reflecting on the season and the coaching staff.

"I think the whole state needs to support Coach Pope instead of being so negative at times," John Grace said.

Watching this team has been an emotional roller coaster time and again, but fans remain optimistic.

"They're strong and they're capable, and I think they'll be focused to do a great job," Blair said.