Kentucky Farm Bureau's Ham Breakfast met with protests at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation's Ham Breakfast was met with protests as demonstrators speak out against alleged discrimination by the organization.

The Ham Breakfast is a tradition nearly 60 years strong but over the last 12 years the event has ignited protests.

This year's demonstration began last week when a billboard unveiled on I-65 near the Kentucky State Fair reading "Kentucky Farm Bureau: Big on Discrimination."

The Fairness Campaign, ACLU of Kentucky, and Jefferson County Teachers Association are among the groups speaking out against KY Farm Bureau.

The groups are claiming KY Farm Bureau has several policies that are anti-LGBTQ, anti-choice, and anti-teacher.

In 2019, the Ham Breakfast—which auctions off a prized ham—raised a million dollars to be donated to charitable organizations.

That same year, three people were arrested at protests during that breakfast.