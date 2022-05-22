Kentucky farm where Early Voting was born reacts to Preakness Win

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The winner of the 2022 Preakness Stakes was born in Versailles.

A representative of Three Chimneys Farm told LEX 18 they are celebrating Early Voting winning the Baltimore race as a big achievement.

The horse was sired by Gun Runner, who is a six-times stake winner and 2017 horse of the year.

“I think it is just part of the legacy we are creating here, we race Gun Runner as a racehorse, and acquired his dame as a yearling, and to have him sire the Preakness winner is very exciting,” said Rebecca Nicholson, who is a marketing manager for the farm.

She said the farm sold Early Voting as a yearling for $200,000 at the Keeneland September sale.

The horses Gun Runner has sired tend to be intelligent and eager to learn.

“We’re excited to see what the future holds for Early Voting and Gun Runner,” she said.