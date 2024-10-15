Kentucky Fatherhood Summit: Empowering dads for a brighter future

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Bobby Evans joined the military at 17. During that time, he had two kids. At 26, he had just come back from Afghanistan. That was when his addiction began to take hold of his life.

"My rock bottom was deep enough, and I found an AA. The day one of walking in and finding that there was a solution to this problem. I haven't turn and look back."

He would use drugs and alcohol to cope with his past. One day, he had to make a decision that would change it all.

"A moment where I chose alcohol and drugs over my own child," said Evans.

"Fatherhood is a social determinant. Fatherhood is correlated to positive life outcomes," said David Cozart, Chief Visionary at the Commonwealth Center for Fathers and Families.

For the past 6 years, he has been helping fathers like Evan connect with their families. He knows how vital it is for children to have their father in their lives.

"Educational improves, health outcomes improve, economic outcomes improve," said Cozard.

At the Kentucky Fatherhood Summit, fathers are provided with the tools and knowledge to achieve success and reach those outcomes.

"We want to make sure that folks are bonding together to lift fathers as we lift fathers, we lift families," said Cozart.

The summit hosted nonprofits like New Vista and Helping Hands and gave professional speakers a chance to talk to fathers about recovery training. Resources like these helped Evans get on track and stay sober. He will continue to work on himself while keeping an eye on making things right with his children.

"My side of the street is clean. There will be a time where I can make amends to them," said Evans.

Until then, he'll work to inspire others while developing a better version of himself.