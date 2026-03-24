Kentucky fathers launch local Dad Tribes chapter to build a supportive community for dads in the bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A vision to create a community for fathers that started nearly six years ago in Texas has expanded to Kentucky, helping local dads connect and support one another.

Andrew O'Brien came up with the movement, calling it Dad Tribes. The organization now has more than 30 chapters.

LEX18 caught up with Ray Andres and Jack Duckenfield, the two men leading the Kentucky chapter. They are building a network that helps dads connect.

"It's a resource to reach out," Andres said.

"We're here to help," Duckenfield said.

An app created by the co-founders of the Bluegrass chapter of Dad Tribes went live about five months ago after the brainstorm for the idea around March of 2025.

"I was just sitting and came across my computer one day and I said hmm that's not a bad idea it's something I can do it's fairly low effort I can do it around my schedule," Duckenfield said.

Friends for 10 years, Andres and Duckenfield are in a similar spot. Each has three kids, but the dads have completely different schedules.

"We're two sides of a coin," Andres said.

While Duckenfield works on his bachelor's degree at EKU, Andres typically takes four or six day trips as an airline captain.

"I'm 'gone all week' dad and he's got the stay at home so between that we can kind of relate and get together everybody," Andres said.

Hosting events for dads and their families, Andres and Duckenfield offer social and personal support.

"Take care of each other just kind of be there for each other," Andres said.

For Duckenfield, this was a key motivator to form the Kentucky Dad Tribe.

"You see all these mom support groups and for single moms and moms in general but you never see anything for dads," Duckenfield said.

The founders are using their growing online platform to get more dads involved in Lexington, Richmond, Georgetown, and surrounding areas.

When asked what his wife thinks of the group, Duckenfield shared her reaction.

"She loves it. Honestly she loves getting me out of the house," Duckenfield said.

The Kentucky Dad Tribe's next big outing is set for April 25 at Country Boy Brewing. Find more information here.