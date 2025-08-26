Kentucky firefighter and Army veteran Brian Hatt dies following rollover crash

RAYWICK, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Raywick Fire Department reported that Lieutenant Brian Hatt died on Tuesday morning after he was injured in a single-vehicle apparatus rollover while responding to a tractor-trailer fire. He was 51.

The department added that Lieutenant Hatt died four days after the crash. Another firefighter sustained serious injuries in the crash, however, his injuries were non-life-threatening and he is recovering in the hospital.

Hatt was retired from the U.S. Army and he is survived by his wife and three children.

The nonprofit organization, Supporting Heroes, posted on social media that Hatt was with the department for 12 years.