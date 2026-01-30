Kentucky First Lady to host drive to support domestic violence survivors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Data shows that Kentucky has a domestic violence problem that exceeds national averages, with more than 45% of women and 35% of men experiencing some form of domestic violence in their lifetime. To help address this crisis, First Lady Britainy Beshear is hosting a statewide shopping drive to support domestic violence shelters across the Commonwealth.

The Shop-And-Share event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7, strategically timed before the Super Bowl when grocery stores see increased foot traffic. The one-day drive encourages Kentuckians to purchase essential items like food, diapers and toiletries for domestic violence shelters.

"Having those necessities and having those things like toothbrushes or a box of mac-n-cheese for your kids - when you are fleeing with the clothes on your back from an abusive situation, you can get to a shelter and you have those basic items that you need," Beshear said.

These everyday essentials are crucial for survivors and their families who often arrive at shelters with nothing but the clothes they're wearing.

The annual drive has proven successful since its inception in 2008. Last year alone, Kentuckians donated nearly $350,000 in goods and monetary contributions. Over the program's 18-year history, the total donations have reached nearly $7 million.

"That's seven million dollars that our domestic violence shelters are able to put to other uses - opening more rooms for shelters, enhancing those shelters," Beshear said.

Volunteers will be stationed at participating grocery stores throughout Kentucky on Feb. 7 to help direct shoppers toward the most needed items. The donations allow shelters to redirect their limited budgets toward expanding services and improving facilities for survivors.