Kentucky flags to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear directed flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff on May 15 in accordance with a White House proclamation.

A joint resolution of Congress, approved Oct. 1, 1962, designated May 15 of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week. The observance pays tribute to local, state and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

"Kentucky's law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect us, and we cannot thank them enough. Those who made the ultimate sacrifice especially deserve to be remembered and revered," Beshear said.

"Please take some extra time this week to let those who wear the badge in your community know that you appreciate and care about them," the governor added.

Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in the tribute. Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.