Kentucky flood survivors in 5 counties can apply for FEMA assistance

Renters and homeowners in five Kentucky counties—Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, and Perry—are eligible to apply for relief money from FEMA.

Financial assistance from FEMA may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs, or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

Applications can be filed online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or using the FEMA mobile app.

When applying for assistance, have the following information ready: a current phone number, address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying, social security number, general list of damage and losses, banking information, policy number or agent and/or company name (if insured).

A FEMA mobile registration center opens Monday in Knott County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced loss from the flooding that began July 26.

The center is located at Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily moving forward.

FEMA representatives will be at the center to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information on other disaster recovery resources.

Governor Beshear says he fully expects more counties to become eligible, similar to the process in responding to December's tornadoes.