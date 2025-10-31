Kentucky food pantry struggles with rising demand

(LEX 18) — A federal judge in Boston has ordered the federal government to use emergency funds to pay out November's SNAP benefits, but it remains unclear how long it will take for that money to reach those who need it most.

One Eastern Kentucky food pantry is breathing a sigh of relief while facing a difficult task: the food insecurity crisis.

The Hazel Green Food Project in Wolfe County serves 35 Eastern Kentucky counties and approximately 2,000 households each month. The pantry has operated in the community for nearly five years and while volunteers are relieved that SNAP will continue to be funded, they say it's far from solving the growing problem.

Until Friday's ruling, the pantry was calling on Governor Beshear to call for a special session of the state Legislature to help find a solution if SNAP benefits ran out.

"Our line has gotten bigger, longer, we're struggling to keep up. And we're just seeing the kids suffer," said volunteer Jenny Vest.

The pantry operates without government funding and relies entirely on donations from the community. With the number of people they serve continuing to rise, the situation is becoming increasingly desperate.

"Everyone here is struggling, especially the working people that are living paycheck to paycheck and barely making ends meet. And when you're buying groceries on top of this, it's hard to do when you're making eight dollars an hour," said Founder Nicky Stacy.

"We are not government-funded. We do not get any money from our state. We fundraise our butts off and that's how we keep the lights on," said Stacy.

The pantry faces particular challenges with perishable items and the cost of canned goods, which must be purchased rather than donated.

"When it comes to the canned food, you have to pay for all of that. And so that's gonna be a lot of money for canned food," said Stacy.

The pantry's biggest concern centers on feeding future generations. Volunteers regularly drop off donated packaged foods to a nearby elementary school, stretching their already thin resources even further.

"Not only do we have grandparents raising grandchildren. The children are suffering. Now the economy is suffering and this is stressed. This is taxed to the max," said Vest.

The Hazel Green Food Project continues to seek community support as demand for their services grows throughout Eastern Kentucky.

If you'd like to learn how to donate to Hazel Green Food Project, click here: Facebook

