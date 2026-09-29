Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police endorses Andy Barr for U.S. Senate amid trooper's death

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX News) — The Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Rep. Andy Barr for U.S. Senate Tuesday at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Winchester, where the mood was somber at times.

The endorsement came as Kentucky mourns the death of Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips, who died in the line of duty. With many police officers and sheriffs in attendance, Phillips' death was a major focus of the event.

Barr, who is running for one of Kentucky's seats in the U.S. Senate, addressed the loss directly.

"All Kentuckians are in mourning today. It's a sad day for law enforcement, for our Commonwealth," Barr said.

Barr said the situation reaffirms why police need backing and support in Congress. Accepting the endorsement from the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police, he spoke against what he called "dangerous policies" that would make policing harder.

"Policies that would put criminals back on the streets to threaten our communities, to threaten law enforcement. Policies like doing away with qualified immunity and policies like defunding the police," Barr said.

Barr's opponent, Democrat Charles Booker, also addressed Trooper Phillips' death. In a statement, Booker said: "Kentucky is mourning the loss of Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips, who lost his life in the line of duty. My condolences are with the Phillips family and all those who knew him. I will be keeping his family and fellow Kentuckians in my prayers through this difficult time."