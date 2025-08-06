Kentucky gas prices rise to $3.19 in some areas, causing budget concerns for drivers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gas prices are on the rise across Kentucky, with some areas in Lexington seeing prices as high as $3.19 per gallon, though the state average remains at $2.95, according to AAA.

Gas prices are rising due to a number of factors, including increased demand, global oil prices, and seasonal adjustments.

These rising prices could be creating anxiety for some drivers who feel the financial impact more severely than others. According to AmericanTrucks.com, Kentucky ranks 23rd out of 50 states for gas price anxiety.

"Well, prices fluctuate you know. When you're talking about things have gone up 20 or 30 cents lately its - the question in my head is what's the middle range like earlier this summer it was down to $2.89. Now it's $3.09 or $3.19 depending on where you go and buy it. It's not painful the way I think about it until it's up to that level and stays there for months," Richard Thomas said.

Many Americans are now rethinking their budgets as fuel costs fluctuate, with gas being the top spending cut, followed by dining out and shopping.

AmericanTrucks.com reports the average American would stop driving if gas hit $6.65 per gallon and drive less if it reached $4.15 per gallon.

The national average currently sits at $3.17 per gallon, according to AAA. However, a year ago, the national average was $3.46, which might ease some drivers' fuel anxiety.

For those experiencing anxiety over rising gas prices, experts recommend focusing on what you can control. Remember that gas prices fluctuate due to the global market, or consider alternative forms of public transportation to limit gas usage.