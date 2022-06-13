Kentucky gas prices still below $5 as national average reaches $5.10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The price of gas has jumped to $5 per gallon over the past three weeks to a national average of $5.10 per gallon.

Since mid-April, the price of gas is up more than $0.86. Year-to-date the price is shy of $2 more per gallon, according to Trilby Lundeberg.

But in Kentucky, the average price of gas hasn't reached $5 a gallon yet.

According to AAA, Kentucky's average price is $4.79.

For the cheapest gas in Lexington, Marathon on Garden Springs was $4.69 and Lex Express on W. New Circle Road was $4.73 at last check.

The lowest price for gas in the state is $4.44 at Murphy USA in Middlesboro/Bell County.

Keep in mind: these prices could change before you arrive at the pump.