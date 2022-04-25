How to save at the pump: Kentucky gas prices still high but slowly improving

Gas prices in Kentucky are cheaper than the national average—more than $.30 cheaper a gallon—but Kentuckians are still paying more than a dollar above last year's price.

While it can be frustrating to pay so much for gas, there are ways to save. Consumer Reports advises to watch your speed and drive smoothly. Driving habits can have a big impact on fuel economy.

You can also try downloading apps and using websites like GasBuddy to find the cheapest gas along your route.

Keep in mind, warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club tend to have better prices than other fueling stations.

Be sure you're buying the correct fuel for your car. If your vehicle doesn't require premium gasoline then go with the lower grade to save big-time.

Finally, try paying with cash. Some gas stations still offer a cheaper price to customers who use cash instead of a credit card.

The national average price for regular gas is $4.12 per gallon.

Jefferson County has the most expensive gas in the state, hovering around $4.

Fayette County gas prices are closer to the average at $3.84 a gallon.

According to AAA, the cheapest gas in our area is just under $3.70 cents a gallon.

Keep in mind, these gas prices could change by the time you get to the pump.

You can find that price in Clark, Jackson, Boyle, and Garrard counties.

