Kentucky Girl Scouts unveil new cookie: Raspberry Rally

Posted at 10:35 AM, Aug 16, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its lineup for 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The thin, crispy cookie is a "sister" cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, still dipped in the same chocolately coating but instead infused with a raspberry flavor.

Kentucky Girl Scouts will offer online ordering for Raspberry Rally beginning December 12.

Online sales for the 2023 Cookie Season begin December 12, in-person sales begin January 1, 2023.

