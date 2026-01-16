Kentucky Gov. Beshear heads to World Economic Forum to attract international investment

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday that he will travel to Europe next week to attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland and visit Finland and Sweden, seeking to attract future investment and job opportunities to the Commonwealth.

The international trip comes after the Governor said Kentucky recorded its second-best year on record for new private sector investments in 2025, securing $10.5 billion in projects.

The governor emphasized that the World Economic Forum presents a unique opportunity to meet with business leaders from around the world in one location.

“The World Economic Forum presents a unique opportunity to meet with business leaders from around the world at one location – an opportunity that otherwise would not be possible. I am excited to show the world that our New Kentucky Home is the best place to invest, do business, live and work as we build on our record-breaking success," Beshear said in a release.

