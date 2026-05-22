Kentucky Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff Monday to honor Memorial Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all Kentucky state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

"America is the home of the free because of the brave, and we have so much to give thanks for this Memorial Day as we honor the heroes who sacrificed for our freedom and our country," Beshear said. "To honor them and their families, let us commit to a more perfect union by finding common ground and moving our country forward for everyone. God Bless America."

Beshear is encouraging all individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join in the tribute.