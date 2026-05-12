Kentucky governor addresses pediatric brain tumor cluster in eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation on Tuesday raising awareness for DIPG — diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma — a rare, aggressive brain cancer. This happened as state health officials continue investigating an unusually high number of brain tumor diagnoses in children in southeastern Kentucky.

Beshear addressed a report from the state Department of Public Health confirming an increase in brain tumor diagnoses.

"The report was from our Department of Public Health and it confirmed some tough news," Beshear said.

According to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, about 300 cases of DIPG are diagnosed across the entire country each year. Kentucky officials say least five cases have been diagnosed in southeastern Kentucky, prompting state and federal officials to investigate.

"What we do know is there's an unusually high number of children in a smaller geographic area - but still spread out over a number of counties - that have been diagnosed with," Beshear said. "So, what we're doing is we're working with the local health department. We've got our department of public health. We're reaching out to the CDC and other hospitals."

"We're going to try to determine if there is some connection between them, but this is one of those really challenging diagnoses that we still as a country don't know enough about," Beshear added.

Some parents have expressed concern online, with some saying they are worried about the air or water their children are exposed to every day. Beshear said that concern is understandable.

"If you're a parent, it's okay to be a little bit scared. It is still very rare - this number isn't close to a lot of other diagnoses that are out there, but we are working as hard and as fast as we can hoping that we'll have some answers in an area where no one's had answers before," Beshear said.