Kentucky governor likely to call special session for tornado disaster funding

Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky will need additional funding to deal with recovery efforts after an EF-4 tornado hit part of the state, with costs expected to reach hundreds of millions of dollars.

The governor indicated that calculating the exact cost of cleanup and rebuilding is taking time, but it's clear more money will be needed soon.

"What I'm seeing are expenses that are large enough to where I think a SAFE fund will be needed, especially for Laurel and Pulaski counties," Beshear said.

Kentucky lawmakers previously created a special fund for Eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding in 2022. The governor wants to establish something similar for the recent tornado recovery, but with more flexibility.

"Maybe what we ought to do this time is a more open-ended SAFE fund," Beshear said. "Where only a specific amount of money is put in but that we could potentially use for the next disaster, if it hits."

Senate President Robert Stivers indicated the legislature is ready to act when needed.

“When the executive and legislative branches work together in good faith, state government is better equipped to serve our constituents," said Stivers. "During the last session, we doubled the Governor’s emergency funding authority to $100 million and made it immediately accessible."

“If additional funding is needed, the General Assembly stands ready to act when appropriately engaged, whether during the upcoming session on January 6 or sooner through a constitutionally called special session," Stivers added. “The legislature has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to act quickly when there is a legitimate and urgent need. A targeted relief package could be passed in as little as three days if that need is demonstrated and communicated.”